Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 4.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $35,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $212.34. 2,527,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

