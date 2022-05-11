Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issues Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $234.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

