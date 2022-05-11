Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings. Avalo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.16% and a negative return on equity of 267.69%.

AVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,950. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 834,000 shares of company stock valued at $598,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 85,067 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 3,794.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 660,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

