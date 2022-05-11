AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $25,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.47.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.70. 1,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,446. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.48. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.69 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

