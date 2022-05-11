Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 570.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,799 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 59,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

