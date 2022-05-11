Avast (LON:AVST) PT Lowered to GBX 550 at Berenberg Bank

Avast (LON:AVST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 680 ($8.38) to GBX 550 ($6.78) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($6.97) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 475 ($5.86).

Shares of LON AVST opened at GBX 507.60 ($6.26) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 569.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 591.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Avast has a one year low of GBX 428.01 ($5.28) and a one year high of GBX 648.60 ($8.00). The company has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.94.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

