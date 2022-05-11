Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million.Avaya also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 65,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,905. The company has a market cap of $582.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Avaya from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Avaya by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

