Aviva PLC Acquires 1,396 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $20,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.19. 2,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,722. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.63 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.13.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

