Aviva PLC Acquires 49,985 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,985 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $63,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.