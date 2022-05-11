Aviva PLC Acquires 6,613 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $24,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $31,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,097 shares of company stock valued at $11,282,735 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.55.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.29. 25,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day moving average is $129.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.