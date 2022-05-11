Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,591 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $84,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Shares of FRC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.80. 3,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.16. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $139.39 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.