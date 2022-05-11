Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $25,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $534.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $600.42. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $690.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

