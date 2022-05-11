Aviva PLC Has $128.50 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,647 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.18% of Moody’s worth $128,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 275,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 127,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

MCO traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,983. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $281.51 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.