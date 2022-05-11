Aviva PLC Has $17.70 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.12 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.97.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

