Aviva PLC Has $21.77 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,315,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,584,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,151,000 after purchasing an additional 73,674 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,560. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

