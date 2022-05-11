Aviva PLC Has $67.35 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,586 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $67,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Marvell Technology by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,154,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

