Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,450 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $92,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $395.43. The company had a trading volume of 40,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,261. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.94 and its 200 day moving average is $522.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

