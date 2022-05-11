Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 212,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,609,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,231. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,435,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.