Aviva PLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 25,334 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $109,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $245.08. 7,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.66.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.