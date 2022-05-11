Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,919 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,284 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $148,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $380,351.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,492,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,822,819. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.09. 20,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,255. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a PE ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.13 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

