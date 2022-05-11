Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 197,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,414. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

