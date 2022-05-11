Aviva PLC Sells 68,937 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,937 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Prologis worth $116,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $128.68. The company had a trading volume of 37,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

