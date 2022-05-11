Aviva PLC Sells 69,366 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,420 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 69,366 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 255,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,908,964 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $80,043,000 after purchasing an additional 376,059 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 405,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 119,393 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. 600,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,166,148. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

