AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Posts Earnings Results

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVRO. Barclays cut their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 949,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 73,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 33,447 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVROBIO (Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.