Axe (AXE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $147.00

Axe (AXE) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $108,657.20 and approximately $147.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00276978 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.