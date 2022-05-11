Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 268.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Axos Financial worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Axos Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.