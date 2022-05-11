Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.40 million.Azenta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.17 EPS.

AZTA stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,632. Azenta has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. Azenta’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azenta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Azenta (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.