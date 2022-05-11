Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 188.15% and a negative net margin of 52.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Aziyo Biologics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AZYO opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

AZYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

