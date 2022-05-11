B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.50

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

Get B Communications alerts:

B Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, Internet infrastructure and access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.