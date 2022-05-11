B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Shares of CLPT opened at $7.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

