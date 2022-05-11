B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,718 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Mplx by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mplx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

