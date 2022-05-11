B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1,074.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1,376.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 17.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.92.

Moderna stock opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,642.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,054 shares of company stock valued at $30,264,284 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.