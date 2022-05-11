B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,491 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Hovde Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of MAIN opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.09%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

