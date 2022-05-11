B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

BLDR opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

