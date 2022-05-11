B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

MetLife stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

