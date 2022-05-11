B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $687,000 Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGHG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 55.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,984,000 after purchasing an additional 302,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 84.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 326.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

IGHG stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.16.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.