B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 11,917 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCC opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

