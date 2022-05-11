B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 197,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 63,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.79.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

