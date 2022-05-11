B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 4.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 21.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 46.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 8.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 309.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.58 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average is $190.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.48.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.