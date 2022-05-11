B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 27,326 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,326 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 5.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.