B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 981 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

