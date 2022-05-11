B. Riley Weighs in on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.62 EPS.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGLE. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $72.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 57.22%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $695,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 146,608 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

