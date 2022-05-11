Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. The business had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of BW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 875,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $454.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 97,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

