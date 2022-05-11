Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. The business had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.
Shares of BW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 875,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $454.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.30.
In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (Get Rating)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.