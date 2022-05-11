Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Brokerages predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.35 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $25.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 258,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,430,799. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,056,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,348,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

