Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.25

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
BKKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.
Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.
