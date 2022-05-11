Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 185,489 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 185,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,954,839.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,035,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,426,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

JYNT stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. 503,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,227. The company has a market capitalization of $240.34 million, a P/E ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JYNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Joint by 193.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Joint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joint by 96.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 24.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

