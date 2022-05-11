Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) to Issue Dividend of €0.05

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at GBX 5.42 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £58.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.87. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.03 ($0.09).

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

