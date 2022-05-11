Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) to Issue Dividend of €0.05

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at GBX 5.42 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £58.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.87. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.03 ($0.09).
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.