Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 19,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 890,722 shares.The stock last traded at $102.88 and had previously closed at $104.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.51.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

