Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) to post sales of $285.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $289.90 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $268.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 773,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,127. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,505,000 after buying an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after buying an additional 532,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,201,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,455,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.