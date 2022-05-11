Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.93

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.93 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 869843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OZK. Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 49.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 372,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

